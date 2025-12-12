Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) CEO Andrew Bialecki Sells 82,223 Shares of Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 82,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $2,476,556.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Bialecki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 11th, Andrew Bialecki sold 17,777 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $533,310.00.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Andrew Bialecki sold 131,362 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $3,864,670.04.

On Thursday, December 4th, Andrew Bialecki sold 952 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $28,560.00.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Andrew Bialecki sold 142,045 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $4,065,327.90.

On Monday, November 24th, Andrew Bialecki sold 144,717 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $4,017,343.92.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Andrew Bialecki sold 147,329 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $4,001,455.64.

On Tuesday, October 14th, Andrew Bialecki sold 163,331 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $3,980,376.47.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Andrew Bialecki sold 159,508 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $4,035,552.40.

On Tuesday, September 30th, Andrew Bialecki sold 137,224 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $3,960,284.64.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Andrew Bialecki sold 211,358 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $7,492,641.10.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Klaviyo stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.69. Klaviyo, Inc. has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $49.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $293.12 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KVYO. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Klaviyo from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Klaviyo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Klaviyo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KVYO. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 1,650.9% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the second quarter valued at $37,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

See Also

