Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases New Position in American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 368,638 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.06% of American Airlines Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 58.0% during the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1,022.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the airline’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group set a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 price objective on American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.42.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.96 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The airline reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.10. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. American Airlines Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.750 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.650-0.950 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.