Metavasi Capital LP Invests $3.26 Million in Hut 8 Corp. $HUT

Metavasi Capital LP purchased a new position in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000. Hut 8 makes up about 1.3% of Metavasi Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hut 8 by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hut 8 by 68.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 3,961.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hut 8 by 235.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hut 8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $24.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Hut 8 Price Performance

HUT stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.57. Hut 8 Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $57.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -119.87 and a beta of 4.41.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. Hut 8 had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 115.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Hut 8

(Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.