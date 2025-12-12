One Madison Group LLC Purchases 6,000 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

One Madison Group LLC increased its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Transdigm Group comprises about 4.0% of One Madison Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. One Madison Group LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $38,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 84.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Transdigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 48.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG opened at $1,316.26 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,183.60 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,316.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1,392.91.

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.33 by $0.49. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Transdigm Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,710.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,420.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,600.00 to $1,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,576.29.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,334.92, for a total value of $3,652,341.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,764,856.16. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.19, for a total value of $6,063,893.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,318.75. This represents a 45.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,147 shares of company stock worth $199,321,537. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

