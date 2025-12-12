One Madison Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Loar Holdings Inc. $LOAR

One Madison Group LLC reduced its stake in Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Loar makes up approximately 4.9% of One Madison Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. One Madison Group LLC owned about 0.58% of Loar worth $46,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Loar by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,520,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,984,000 after acquiring an additional 752,201 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Loar by 24.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Loar during the second quarter worth about $1,709,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Loar by 539.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,506,000 after buying an additional 151,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Loar during the second quarter worth about $4,883,000.

Get Loar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOAR shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Loar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Loar in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Loar in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Loar from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Loar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Loar Stock Performance

Shares of LOAR stock opened at $71.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.62. Loar Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $99.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Loar had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 13.33%.The company had revenue of $126.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.03 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Loar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.