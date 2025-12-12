Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Insider Michelle Zatlyn Sells 25,641 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.15, for a total value of $5,260,251.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,458.25. This trade represents a 51.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 11th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.61, for a total value of $5,348,969.01.

On Monday, November 24th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total value of $4,847,943.87.

On Friday, November 21st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.13, for a total value of $4,823,841.33.

On Thursday, November 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,099 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.26, for a total value of $6,993,826.74.

On Thursday, October 9th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total transaction of $5,522,558.58.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.20, for a total transaction of $5,594,866.20.

On Thursday, September 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.49, for a total transaction of $5,448,456.09.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.45, for a total transaction of $5,729,481.45.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET opened at $207.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.95. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.42 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -691.67 and a beta of 1.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $562.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NET shares. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,868,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 64.5% during the first quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 34.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,287,000 after acquiring an additional 779,819 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 1,165,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,326,000 after purchasing an additional 50,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

