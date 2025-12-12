Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) COO Brian Malloy Sells 4,130 Shares of Stock

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) COO Brian Malloy sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.52, for a total transaction of $1,253,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 78,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,940,140. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRS opened at $321.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 1-year low of $138.61 and a 1-year high of $342.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.30. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. ANB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. ANB Bank now owns 1,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $425.00 price objective on Carpenter Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jones Trading assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.14.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

