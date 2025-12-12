Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 127,852 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,852 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $55,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,051,262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,512,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,188 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 45.8% during the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,799,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,873,000 after purchasing an additional 565,084 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at about $68,013,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 354.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 530,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,115,000 after purchasing an additional 413,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stefan M. Selig acquired 195 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,260.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 32,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,532.20. This trade represents a 0.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary M. Rodkin bought 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $40,723.05. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,632.55. This trade represents a 1.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,121 shares of company stock worth $394,400 in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $181.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.34 and a 52 week high of $190.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 79.30%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.600-12.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.09%.

Several analysts have commented on SPG shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.93.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

