TFG Asset Management GP Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMLX

TFG Asset Management GP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 218,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.2% of TFG Asset Management GP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $167,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Alpha Wave Global LP increased its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP now owns 275,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 88,531 shares in the last quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LP now owns 3,260,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 834,134 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1,184.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 586,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 541,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Camille L. Bedrosian sold 6,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $94,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 175,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,098.60. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 8,828 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $128,712.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 148,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,895.78. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,918. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of -0.34. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. As a group, analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

