CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $58,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 91.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 1,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.51, for a total transaction of $991,191.29. Following the sale, the director directly owned 763,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,504,372.77. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 6,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.89, for a total value of $3,835,482.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,108,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,213,210.98. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 120,551 shares of company stock valued at $61,271,805 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $517.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $298.00 and a 12 month high of $566.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $516.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.53.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.720 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

