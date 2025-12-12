TFG Asset Management GP Ltd Acquires New Position in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation $SRRK

TFG Asset Management GP Ltd acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 103,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,000. Scholar Rock makes up 0.6% of TFG Asset Management GP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.2% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 39,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 5.7% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd increased its position in Scholar Rock by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Scholar Rock Trading Up 4.0%

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $46.83 on Friday. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average is $34.87.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katie Peng sold 1,006 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $32,725.18. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,222.42. The trade was a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mo Qatanani sold 136,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $6,169,447.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 108,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,262.44. This represents a 55.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,411,535. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Scholar Rock Profile

(Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.