Strategy Inc $MSTR Holdings Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,344 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,419 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Strategy were worth $52,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Strategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Strategy during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Strategy by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Strategy by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 454.5% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSTR opened at $183.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.56 and its 200-day moving average is $327.31. Strategy Inc has a 12-month low of $155.61 and a 12-month high of $457.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 3.40.

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $8.52. The firm had revenue of $128.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.65 million. Strategy had a net margin of 1,667.09% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $1,162,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,974.80. This trade represents a 69.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jane A. Dietze bought 1,100 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.28 per share, with a total value of $104,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,728. The trade was a 73.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 37,380 shares of company stock worth $3,632,719 and have sold 53,177 shares worth $17,122,166. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSTR. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Strategy from $700.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.80.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

