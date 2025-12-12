Vivaldi Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

Vivaldi Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,998 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $11,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24,291.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 182,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 181,700 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 335,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after buying an additional 78,949 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 1,644,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,025,000 after buying an additional 75,480 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.34. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $24.47.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

