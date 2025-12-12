Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $141.31 Million Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501,510 shares during the period. GFL Environmental makes up 2.1% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.76% of GFL Environmental worth $141,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 25.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 22.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,166,000 after purchasing an additional 146,256 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.45. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.29 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 50.99%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.0154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is 0.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $46.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $58.00 price objective on GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.08.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

