Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $TARS Shares Purchased by TFG Asset Management GP Ltd

TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,530 shares during the period. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.6% of TFG Asset Management GP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TARS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TARS shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $332,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 812,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,966,309.22. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $81.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.55. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $85.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 22.17%.The firm had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

See Also

