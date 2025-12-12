Vivaldi Capital Management LP Has $1.42 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 95.1% during the first quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IJR opened at $125.46 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $125.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.86 and its 200-day moving average is $114.98. The firm has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

