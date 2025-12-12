Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Announces Earnings Results

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Vizsla Silver Stock Up 1.8%

TSE:VZLA opened at C$7.41 on Friday. Vizsla Silver has a twelve month low of C$2.40 and a twelve month high of C$7.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -123.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Vizsla Silver from C$9.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. National Bankshares set a C$7.75 price objective on Vizsla Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.38.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp is a junior mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The property contains quartz-carbonate veins with workings defining both steeply plunging and sub-horizontal ore shoots. Mineralization occurs as silver sulphides including argentite and acanthite, native gold, electrum and native silver associated with pyrite, minor galena, sphalerite and rare chalcopyrite.

Featured Stories

