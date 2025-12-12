Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock $BLK

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $92,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 200.0% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 87.5% during the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, CFO Martin Small sold 1,258 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.38, for a total value of $1,312,572.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,209 shares in the company, valued at $6,478,346.42. The trade was a 16.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total value of $13,980,480.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,113.20. This trade represents a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,093.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,310.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,312.00 to $1,305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $1,255.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,314.82.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $1,102.61 on Friday. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,219.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $171.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,093.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1,086.69.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

