Soros Fund Management LLC Purchases 268,891 Shares of Primo Brands Corporation $PRMB

Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 759,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,891 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Primo Brands were worth $22,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Primo Brands during the second quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Primo Brands by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primo Brands by 98.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Primo Brands

In other news, CEO Eric J. Foss bought 123,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,909,720.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 355,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,624.32. This trade represents a 53.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael John Cramer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $78,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 17,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,396.26. This represents a 39.18% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 203,469 shares of company stock worth $3,214,674 in the last 90 days. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primo Brands Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Primo Brands stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.64. Primo Brands Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Brands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Primo Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Primo Brands’s payout ratio is currently -129.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRMB. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Primo Brands in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Primo Brands Company Profile

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

