Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Position Boosted by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 356,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,544 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $47,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 13,445 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Datadog by 178.6% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 58,369 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 360.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 60,291 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,368,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total value of $1,240,436.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 165,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,541,108.17. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 12,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,984,561.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 374,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,338,286.80. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,404,663 shares of company stock valued at $245,102,405. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $149.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.24. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $201.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.55, a PEG ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.77 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Datadog from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $205.00 price target on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $215.00 price objective on Datadog in a report on Friday, November 7th. Thirty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

