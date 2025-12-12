159,900 Shares in Mplx Lp $MPLX Purchased by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 159,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the second quarter worth $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the second quarter worth $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 216.2% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Stock Performance

MPLX opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.19. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $44.60 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.56.

Mplx Increases Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 37.61% and a return on equity of 34.14%. Research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.0765 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Mplx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Mplx from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

