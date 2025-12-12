Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,213,706 Jbs N.V. $JBS

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,213,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,342,000. JBS makes up about 1.6% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in JBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,506,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JBS during the second quarter valued at about $439,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JBS during the second quarter worth about $161,969,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JBS during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000.

Get JBS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $20.00 price objective on JBS in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of JBS in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of JBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Santander upgraded shares of JBS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research raised JBS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

JBS Price Performance

NYSE JBS opened at $14.14 on Friday. Jbs N.V. has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.55.

JBS Profile

(Free Report)

JBS N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a protein and food company worldwide. The company offers beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It also sells leather, leather, hygiene and cleaning products, collagen, metal packaging, biodiesel, and others, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.