Karpus Management Inc. Sells 194,450 Shares of Launch One Acquisition Corp. $LPAA

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Launch One Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LPAA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,215,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,450 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Launch One Acquisition were worth $12,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPAA. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Launch One Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Launch One Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,532,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in Launch One Acquisition by 552.5% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 724,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 613,460 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Launch One Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,811,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Launch One Acquisition by 793.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 1,000,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 888,298 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Launch One Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Launch One Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of LPAA opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47. Launch One Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Launch One Acquisition (NASDAQ:LPAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter.

About Launch One Acquisition

Launch One Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Launch One Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

