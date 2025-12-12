Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Atb Cap Markets

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tilray Brands from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Tilray Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Tilray Brands Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Tilray Brands

TLRY opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a market cap of $946.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.76. Tilray Brands has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $23.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Tilray Brands by 15.0% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,971,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,410 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray Brands by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,942,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,060 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,813,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Tilray Brands during the second quarter valued at about $939,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tilray Brands by 4.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,013,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 84,900 shares during the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

