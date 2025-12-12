Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. Invests $45.80 Million in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. $BKD

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,581,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,804,000. Brookdale Senior Living makes up approximately 2.2% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,406,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after acquiring an additional 279,232 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 647.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,307,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,138 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 199.4% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 538,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 358,880 shares during the last quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,234,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after buying an additional 159,098 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.66. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 173.75%. The company had revenue of $813.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.59 million. Analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

