James River Group (JRVR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

12/8/2025 – James River Group had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/6/2025 – James River Group was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/1/2025 – James River Group had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – James River Group had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – James River Group had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/15/2025 – James River Group was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/11/2025 – James River Group had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/4/2025 – James River Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/14/2025 – James River Group had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -1.92%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

