Forge Global’s (FRGE) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Citizens Jmp

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGEGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Citizens Jmp in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FRGE. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Forge Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup downgraded Forge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Forge Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group downgraded Forge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Forge Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of FRGE opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70. Forge Global has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $44.76. The company has a market cap of $604.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGE. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Forge Global by 793.9% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,928,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 3,489,424 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the first quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forge Global during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Forge Global by 305.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 194,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 146,565 shares during the period. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

