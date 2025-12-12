Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Receives Market Perform Rating from Citizens Jmp

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citizens Jmp in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FRGE. UBS Group cut Forge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Forge Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Forge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Forge Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Forge Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forge Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE FRGE opened at $44.42 on Friday. Forge Global has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $604.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRGE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Forge Global by 13.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 995,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 115,536 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter worth about $1,119,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Forge Global by 793.9% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,928,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

