iShares Europe ETF $IEV Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,922 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEV. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000.

IEV opened at $68.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.65. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $51.30 and a 52-week high of $68.58. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

