Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd. $AFJK Position Lowered by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its position in Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:AFJK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,061,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,688 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Aimei Health Technology worth $11,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFJK. Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in Aimei Health Technology by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 15,399 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aimei Health Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aimei Health Technology during the second quarter worth $2,147,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Aimei Health Technology in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Aimei Health Technology by 4.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 157,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Aimei Health Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AFJK opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09. The company has a market cap of $219.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.72 and a beta of 0.03. Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $98.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aimei Health Technology ( NASDAQ:AFJK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Aimei Health Technology in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Aimei Health Technology Company Profile

Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquires businesses in the biopharmaceutical, medical technology/device industries or diagnostic, and other services sectors.

