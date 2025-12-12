The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $143.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,606,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,014 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $143,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 123.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cohalo Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $89.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.08 and its 200-day moving average is $90.30. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $95.13.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

