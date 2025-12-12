The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $146.55 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,893,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,274 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $146,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 374.7% in the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 62.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 786.0% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Summit Redstone set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.56.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 3.3%

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $89.43 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.28 and its 200-day moving average is $78.00. The firm has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.93.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $126,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,323. This trade represents a 12.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy bought 13,600 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.09 per share, with a total value of $1,048,424.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 268,637 shares in the company, valued at $20,709,226.33. This trade represents a 5.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders purchased 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

