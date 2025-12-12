State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

State Street Corp raised its stake in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,068,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,340 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of Hormel Foods worth $849,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,865,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,194,000 after buying an additional 805,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,886,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,589,000 after purchasing an additional 166,152 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,157,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,594,000 after buying an additional 405,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,201,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,007,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,051,000 after purchasing an additional 41,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. Hormel Foods Corporation has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $26.57. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.33.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Hormel Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 12th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

