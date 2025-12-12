State Street Corp Sells 90,587 Shares of Loews Corporation $L

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,063,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $739,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustmark Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Loews by 0.7% in the second quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department now owns 16,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Loews by 3.9% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Loews by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Loews by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE L opened at $104.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.62. Loews Corporation has a 52 week low of $78.98 and a 52 week high of $109.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.47.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 1,442 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $155,923.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,252. The trade was a 78.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter L. Harris sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $155,562.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,200.72. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,770 shares of company stock worth $8,072,318. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Loews in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

About Loews

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

See Also

