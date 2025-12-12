State Street Corp Grows Stake in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,908,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $828,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Trimble by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Trimble by 14.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,170,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,285,000 after buying an additional 525,214 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Trimble by 8.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 744,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,529,000 after buying an additional 55,300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Trimble by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,215,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $168,341,000 after acquiring an additional 186,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock opened at $83.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.61 and its 200 day moving average is $79.19. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Trimble had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on Trimble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 7,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $602,015.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,186.44. This represents a 94.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $610,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 41,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,996.83. The trade was a 15.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,729. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

