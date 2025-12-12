State Street Corp Reduces Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,748,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $799,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 236.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,568,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $517,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,596 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,097,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,015,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $225,867,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 251.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,081,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,294,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $92.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.71. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.33 and a 52-week high of $114.44.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

