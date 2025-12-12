ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,238,137 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 47,976 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $200,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 66.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,883,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $707,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,315 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664,408 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $484,539,000 after buying an additional 3,058,505 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,933,286 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $263,233,000 after buying an additional 1,740,009 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6,156.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,508,169 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $135,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 146.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,315,757 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $207,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,509 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director William H. Mcraven acquired 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.68 per share, for a total transaction of $499,970.24. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $499,970.24. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.42.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP opened at $96.75 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $106.20. The firm has a market cap of $119.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

