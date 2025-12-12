Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Holdings Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,225,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,303 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $101,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 360.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $84.01 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $84.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.3223 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

