Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Holdings Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,225,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,303 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $101,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 360.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $84.01 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $84.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.25.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Dividend Powerhouses: 3 Blue-Chip Stocks Built for the Long Haul
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Recently Downgraded Stocks to Avoid in 2026
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- The Chip Boom Is Back: 3 Stocks Positioned for Huge Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.