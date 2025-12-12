The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $117.62 Million Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 903,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,668 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $117,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,905,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,558,000 after buying an additional 38,379 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,496,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,398,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CIGI. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.70.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $145.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.73 and its 200-day moving average is $147.74. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.86 and a 1-year high of $171.51.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 21.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.10%.

About Colliers International Group

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.