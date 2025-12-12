The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,010,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,858 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $111,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 15.9% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,879,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $101.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.54. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $127.85.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $544.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.40 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.62.

Read Our Latest Report on PNFP

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 5,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.63 per share, for a total transaction of $438,150.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,388.36. This trade represents a 17.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $630,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 202,505 shares in the company, valued at $18,832,965. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.