American Express Company $AXP Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 328,973 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,833 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in American Express were worth $104,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in American Express by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,267,377 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $721,525,000 after acquiring an additional 49,593 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 210.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 3,459 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 26,189 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. SLT Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. SLT Holdings LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 82,883 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,438,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $1,753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,739.98. The trade was a 39.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total transaction of $894,359.15. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,359.15. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,515 shares of company stock worth $20,658,509. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $384.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $265.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $385.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $353.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.43.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.01%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Stories

