The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 753,110 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 40,282 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $93,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4,485.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $155.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $157.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $172.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.76.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.30% and a net margin of 8.68%.The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Guggenheim upgraded TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays set a $172.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.10.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total transaction of $4,464,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 535,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,634,629.83. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

