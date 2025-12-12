Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 48,731 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,032,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 48,731 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.6% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Walmart were worth $198,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. RoundAngle Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $2,127,411.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,334,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,958,228.79. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,374,843.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 879,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,160,621.25. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 128,013 shares of company stock valued at $13,553,747 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.31.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
