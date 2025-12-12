The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $124.10 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. $KMX

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 795.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,846,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640,219 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CarMax were worth $124,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth about $5,758,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 45.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 191,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after acquiring an additional 59,840 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6,129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the second quarter worth about $1,887,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 3.9% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 163,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:KMX opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.39). CarMax had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 1.98%.The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $41.69.

Read Our Latest Report on KMX

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.