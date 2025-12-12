Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,169,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174,204 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $193,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 172.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 11.4% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $911.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.50%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

