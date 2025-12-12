The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $170.29 Million Position in Chubb Limited $CB

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Chubb were worth $170,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Chubb by 5.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,392,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,535,000 after purchasing an additional 444,557 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 201,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,305,000 after buying an additional 17,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $277.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.79.

Chubb Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of CB stock opened at $306.09 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $308.31. The company has a market capitalization of $120.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $16.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $250,911.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,585 shares in the company, valued at $467,876.15. This represents a 34.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $1,731,976.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,000,968.44. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,333 shares of company stock valued at $16,629,873. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

