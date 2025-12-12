The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,559 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $99,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 1.5% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 34.6% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Stock Down 2.6%

NYSE:GEV opened at $704.31 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.25 and a 12-month high of $731.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $595.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $580.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.71.

GE Vernova Increases Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GEV. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $761.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $760.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $710.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised GE Vernova from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $855.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $654.54.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

