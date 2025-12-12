The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 52,058 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 669,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,058 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $95,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $189.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.14. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $190.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Insider Activity

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $261.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 150,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $19,920,650.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,584,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,711,359.03. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,758,243 shares of company stock valued at $264,474,139 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTSI. Zacks Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.44.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

