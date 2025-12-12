Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM is Dorsal Capital Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Dorsal Capital Management LP raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 6.5% of Dorsal Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Dorsal Capital Management LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $243,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

NYSE:TSM opened at $305.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $313.98.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 43.72%.The business had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.9678 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

