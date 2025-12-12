OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) CEO Sells $26,785.36 in Stock

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Foehr sold 13,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $26,785.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,360,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,545,762.68. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
OmniAb Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OABI opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $310.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. OmniAb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $4.08.
OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 301.83%.The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.
OmniAb
OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.
